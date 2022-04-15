dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: More Grammy winners set for concerts at Kettering’s Fraze

More Grammy Award winners are scheduled for concerts at the Fraze Pavilion this summer, it was announced Friday. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

KETTERING — More Grammy Award winning musicians have been scheduled for concerts at the Fraze Pavilion this summer.

Melissa Etheridge, as well as TLC & Shaggy have been booked as part of four newly announced events, Kettering’s 4,300-seat outdoor entertainment venue announced Friday.

Etheridge’s “One Way Out Tour” is set at the Fraze for 8 p.m. July 30. The R&B/pop group TLC and reggae artist Shaggy will both perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18, according to the Fraze.

ExploreEARLIER: Golf star Bryson DeChambeau came to Kettering for wrist surgery

Also announced Friday were Zack Attack, A Great Throwback Party Band, and the 35th annual The Taste event, “Festive Flavors With Flair.”

Those events are scheduled for 8 p.m. July 8 and 6 p.m. Aug. 31, respectively, according to the Fraze.

Tickets for all four events will go on sale April 23.

The city of Kettering-owned venue’s season includes more than 30 events with its first show 8 p.m. May 28 featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

ExploreJOBS: Tenneco gives 600 workers notice as Kettering plant closing nears

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

