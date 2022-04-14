JUST IN: Tenneco gives 600 workers notice as Kettering plant closing nears

Confirming earlier public warnings, Kettering auto parts producer Tenneco has told the state it will close its Woodman Drive plant, ending 597 jobs.
In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) letter Ohio made public Wednesday, John Penn, Tenneco’s learning and development manager, told the state that Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. Inc. will discontinue all operations at the 2555 Woodman plant by Dec. 31, 2023.
“This action is expected to be permanent in nature and affects non-union and union-represented employees. Tenneco currently employs 597 total union and non-union employees at the facility,” Penn wrote in the letter, which is dated April 11.
Layoffs will start in June, the company said.
Given economic factors such as market oversaturation of shock absorber production and higher steel prices and material costs, it doesn’t make business sense to continue production at the Kettering plant, a company spokesman told the Dayton Daily News last year.
All positions will be permanently eliminated in waves beginning June 12, 2022, or 14-days thereafter and continuing through December 31, 2023.
A schedule for all job eliminations is not known at this time, Tenneco said, but the company also said it will provide each affected employee (directly or through a union representative) at least 60 days’ advance notice of the separation date.
