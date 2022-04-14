BreakingNews
Tenneco files WARN notice on nearly 600 jobs
JUST IN: Tenneco gives 600 workers notice as Kettering plant closing nears

Tenneco on Woodman Dr. in Kettering intends to close it's auto parts plant before 2024. Tenneco employs over 600 workers. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Tenneco on Woodman Dr. in Kettering intends to close it's auto parts plant before 2024. Tenneco employs over 600 workers.

Kettering layoffs to start in June; employees to get 60 days notice

Confirming earlier public warnings, Kettering auto parts producer Tenneco has told the state it will close its Woodman Drive plant, ending 597 jobs.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) letter Ohio made public Wednesday, John Penn, Tenneco’s learning and development manager, told the state that Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. Inc. will discontinue all operations at the 2555 Woodman plant by Dec. 31, 2023.

“This action is expected to be permanent in nature and affects non-union and union-represented employees. Tenneco currently employs 597 total union and non-union employees at the facility,” Penn wrote in the letter, which is dated April 11.

Layoffs will start in June, the company said.

This is in line with what company leaders said in November.

Ohio congressman, TIm Ryan. left, IUE-CWA president Carl Kennebrew, center, and Dayton mayor, Nan Whaley talk about Tenneco closing their plant in Kettering. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Given economic factors such as market oversaturation of shock absorber production and higher steel prices and material costs, it doesn’t make business sense to continue production at the Kettering plant, a company spokesman told the Dayton Daily News last year.

All positions will be permanently eliminated in waves beginning June 12, 2022, or 14-days thereafter and continuing through December 31, 2023.

A schedule for all job eliminations is not known at this time, Tenneco said, but the company also said it will provide each affected employee (directly or through a union representative) at least 60 days’ advance notice of the separation date.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

