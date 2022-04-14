JUST IN: Tenneco gives 600 workers notice as Kettering plant closing nears

Caption Ohio congressman, TIm Ryan. left, IUE-CWA president Carl Kennebrew, center, and Dayton mayor, Nan Whaley talk about Tenneco closing their plant in Kettering. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF Caption Ohio congressman, TIm Ryan. left, IUE-CWA president Carl Kennebrew, center, and Dayton mayor, Nan Whaley talk about Tenneco closing their plant in Kettering. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Given economic factors such as market oversaturation of shock absorber production and higher steel prices and material costs, it doesn’t make business sense to continue production at the Kettering plant, a company spokesman told the Dayton Daily News last year.

All positions will be permanently eliminated in waves beginning June 12, 2022, or 14-days thereafter and continuing through December 31, 2023.

A schedule for all job eliminations is not known at this time, Tenneco said, but the company also said it will provide each affected employee (directly or through a union representative) at least 60 days’ advance notice of the separation date.