JUST IN: Dairy Queen has plans to open new area location

FAIRBORN — Plans for a new Dairy Queen in Fairborn call for more than 50 jobs at a 2,200 square foot restaurant with a drive through.
The proposal for 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road includes combining eight lots into one at a site that now includes one single-family home and a commercial building, Fairborn records show.
Those structures would be demolished and the new Dairy Queen would house 22 full-time and 35 part-time jobs, according to records.
Dairy Queen has several locations in the area, including in Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro.
The new Fairborn restaurant would be located at the intersection of Maple Avenue, and Funderburg, Dayton Yellow Springs and Beaver Valley roads, documents state.
A conditional use is required to operate the restaurant and drive through, according to the city. The applicant for the change is Justin DeMint, records show.
The issue is scheduled to go before the Fairborn Planning Board Tuesday at 4 p.m.
If approved by the city, the Dairy Queen would operate from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to documents.
