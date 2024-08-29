Subsidiary of Wilmington air carrier will fly the New England Patriots

A spokeswoman for ATSG declined to comment Wednesday on specific team trips, but it’s no secret that the Patriots’ first regular-season game in the 2024-25 season isn’t far from Wilmington (or the Dayton area): In Cincinnati against the Bengals Sept. 8.

Agreement terms were not given. But Omni will operate two Boeing 767-300 passenger aircraft for Patriots team travel and other charter flights, including “humanitarian and goodwill flights” on behalf of the family which owns the Foxborough, Mass. team, the Krafts, according to Omni.

“This agreement brings together industry-leading organizations that value their people, patriotism, professionalism, and a culture of success,” David Ray, president of Omni, said in a statement. “We are proud to include the Patriots’ aircraft in support of our clientele.”

Livery on both aircraft will sport team colors of red, white and blue, “while the team’s six Super Bowl championship Lombardi Trophies are proudly displayed on their tails,” the air carrier said.

“The uniqueness of the aircraft is attractive across our diverse customer base,” said Trisha Frank, vice president of government and commercial business at Omni. “Particularly unique is the cabin layout of aircraft N36NE, which offers 80 business class seats among its total complement of 203.”

Omni Air International is a registered airline headquartered at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Okla.

Based at the Wilmington Air Park, ATSG provides aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation services for domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services.