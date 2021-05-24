JUST IN: New tool lets you track Dayton police reform proposals

dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Police Badge (Contributed)
Local News | 25 minutes ago
By Cornelius Frolik

The city of Dayton today unveiled new tools it says will improve transparency and accountability in the police reform process, a year after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The city and police demonstrated a new online tracker that allows users to learn about the 142 recommendations of the police reform groups, including the implementation status of the proposals.

The city also announced it has launched a new online portal that reports data about use-of-force incidents, officer-involved shootings, arrests, crime and calls for service.

Officials said the online dashboards have a wealth of data about police activities and encounters with citizens.

