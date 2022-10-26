BreakingNews
Dayton Public, teachers come to tentative agreement
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Oakwood names new school board member

Local News
By
28 minutes ago

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood City Schools Board of Education has named a new member to be sworn in next year.

Debbie DiLorenzo will replace Todd Duwel, the board president, whose resignation becomes effective Dec. 31, the district announced Wednesday.

She was selected over Julie Smith Cannon, Greg Derus, Will Erwin, Kristine (Tina) Kuroiwa-Bazzan, Rose Lounsbury, Nathan Reiter, Allison Silvain, David Suich, Tory Tomlinson and Raya Mafazy Whalen, the district said.

ExploreRELATED: Oakwood schools to name ex-principal as interim superintendent

DiLorenzo is an active volunteer in the schools and has served the community in many capacities, officials said.

She was a member of the Oakwood Schools Foundation board for two terms and a member of the board of trustees for one term at the Wright Memorial Public Library.

Duwel, an Oakwood High School graduate, has been on the board since January 2012.

ExploreJUST IN: Kettering seeks Christmas tree donors from Dayton area for holiday lighting event

In Other News
1
Area rural school districts seeing largest rejection of childhood...
2
Dayton Public, teachers come to tentative agreement
3
Work begins on large new housing development in Beavercreek Twp.
4
Job data shows large local decline; analysts split on meaning
5
Kettering seeks Christmas tree donors from Dayton area for holiday...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top