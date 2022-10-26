JUST IN: Oakwood names new school board member

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood City Schools Board of Education has named a new member to be sworn in next year.
Debbie DiLorenzo will replace Todd Duwel, the board president, whose resignation becomes effective Dec. 31, the district announced Wednesday.
She was selected over Julie Smith Cannon, Greg Derus, Will Erwin, Kristine (Tina) Kuroiwa-Bazzan, Rose Lounsbury, Nathan Reiter, Allison Silvain, David Suich, Tory Tomlinson and Raya Mafazy Whalen, the district said.
DiLorenzo is an active volunteer in the schools and has served the community in many capacities, officials said.
She was a member of the Oakwood Schools Foundation board for two terms and a member of the board of trustees for one term at the Wright Memorial Public Library.
Duwel, an Oakwood High School graduate, has been on the board since January 2012.
