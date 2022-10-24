Oakwood schools to name ex-principal as interim superintendent

She has been employed by the Oakwood school district since 2007 and previously served as Harman Elementary School’s principal, records show.

Couch earned a master’s degree from UD and a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College.

Oakwood said the process to find a permanent successor for Ramey is expected to start next month and run through July 2023.

The district’s board has engaged K-12 Business Consulting Inc. to help with the search. A job posting will be released statewide Nov. 10, according to the district.