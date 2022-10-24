dayton-daily-news logo
Oakwood schools to name ex-principal as interim superintendent

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
Ramey is retiring after 9 years as Oakwood schools’ leader; Couch will fill the role starting Jan. 1

OAKWOOD — An interim superintendent for Oakwood City Schools is expected to be appointed next month.

The Oakwood board of education will vote Nov. 7 to approve Director of Educational Services and Human Resources Allyson Couch, a University of Dayton graduate, as the temporary replacement for Kyle Ramey, who is retiring Dec. 31, according to the district.

Ramey became the district’s superintendent in 2013. Before he came to Oakwood schools, Ramey was in Kettering City Schools for 20 years as a teacher, principal and director.

Couch will serve starting Jan. 1 and serve until the next superintendent begins, district officials said.

She has been employed by the Oakwood school district since 2007 and previously served as Harman Elementary School’s principal, records show.

Couch earned a master’s degree from UD and a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College.

Oakwood said the process to find a permanent successor for Ramey is expected to start next month and run through July 2023.

The district’s board has engaged K-12 Business Consulting Inc. to help with the search. A job posting will be released statewide Nov. 10, according to the district.

