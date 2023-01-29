Kettering Health, NCR Country Club land changes would involve 130-plus acres

NCR representatives did not respond to Dayton Daily News inquiries regarding plans for its land.

The KMC record plan change would consolidate 13 parcels into four lots. NCR’s replat would combine four lots into one, city documents state.

Neither consolidation is required by the city, Homsi said. While not specifically addressing these proposals, he said parcel boundary changes “are often pursued” to clarify old lot lines and easements.

The city’s planning commission recently voted 4-0 to recommend the changes. Both record plans need approval from Montgomery County Environmental Services, but not from Kettering City Council, Homsi said.

The county approves the plats to verify that the utility has proper easements for water and sewer, according to Megan O’Leary of environmental services.

KMC bought the 8.5-acre Moraine Farm at 1233 W. Stroop Road in 2009 from NCR for $2.5 million, county land records state.

Moraine Farm is the former home of Col. Edward Andrew Deeds. He was president of NCR in the first half of the 20th century. Deeds assisted Charles Kettering in inventing the first automobile self-starter. He and Kettering also founded the Engineers Club of Dayton in 1914.

KMC also purchased the 8.3-acre site that housed the former Kettering Fire Station 37 at 3780 Tait Road from the city in November 2021 for an unlisted price, according to the county.

Other addresses listed in the KMC proposal include 2 acres of single-family housing at 1131 W. Stroop, the main campus at 3535 Southern Blvd. and event/meeting space at 3965 Southern.

NCR Country Club’s plan includes land on the northwest section of the property, Homsi said.