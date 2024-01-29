JUST IN: Personal data for 5,000+ people compromised in Huber Heights ransomware attack

The city’s insurance provider will begin contacting those affected, Dzik said, and the report recommends credit monitoring services be offered free of charge to 2,038 individuals.

“(It’s likely) 5,738 people had some data taken, but only 2,038 of them had enough information taken to require further monitoring,” he said.

According to Dzik, the city has so far received around a dozen phone calls since the Nov. 12 ransomware attack from residents concerned their data may have been compromised in the breach.

City council has authorized the use of up to $800,000 to be spent on recovery operations, which will include a rebuild of the city’s cyber network.

“All of our new equipment has been ordered and is on site,” Dzik said. “We expect within the next 120 days the entire network will be rebuilt.”

Last week, Montgomery County Commissioners approved $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to go toward the city of Huber Heights’ cyber recovery operations, offsetting some of the financial burden to the city’s general fund.