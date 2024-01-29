JUST IN: Personal data for 5,000+ people compromised in Huber Heights ransomware attack

Huber Height’s insurance provider to begin contacting those affected

Local News
By
2 minutes ago
X

More than two months after a cyberattack took down multiple of its government systems and functions, the city of Huber Heights has determined the personal data of 5,738 people was compromised by the breach.

According to City Manager Rick Dzik, a data mining company tasked with investigating the ransomware attack informed city officials of the discovery Friday in a findings report.

The city’s insurance provider will begin contacting those affected, Dzik said, and the report recommends credit monitoring services be offered free of charge to 2,038 individuals.

“(It’s likely) 5,738 people had some data taken, but only 2,038 of them had enough information taken to require further monitoring,” he said.

ExploreHuber Heights cyber attack: city functions restored, $350,000 spent, personal data issue in limbo

According to Dzik, the city has so far received around a dozen phone calls since the Nov. 12 ransomware attack from residents concerned their data may have been compromised in the breach.

City council has authorized the use of up to $800,000 to be spent on recovery operations, which will include a rebuild of the city’s cyber network.

“All of our new equipment has been ordered and is on site,” Dzik said. “We expect within the next 120 days the entire network will be rebuilt.”

Last week, Montgomery County Commissioners approved $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to go toward the city of Huber Heights’ cyber recovery operations, offsetting some of the financial burden to the city’s general fund.

In Other News
1
‘Finally ... a wrong has been righted’: State lifts 10-year Medicaid...
2
Local museums find ways to lure in visitors, return to pre-pandemic...
3
Pedestrian struck by train in Preble County taken to Dayton hospital
4
L.A. Angels pitcher earns Miami U. degree after first MLB season
5
4 injured Saturday night after multi-vehicle I-75 crash involving...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top