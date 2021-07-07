JUST IN: Popular Centerville restaurant cuts business hours, cites job staffing issues

Archer’s Tavern at 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike starting today will not be serving breakfast and lunch, opening instead at 4 p.m. daily until further notice, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“Taking care of our guests and our team members continue to be our priority,” the Facebook post states. “Once we are properly staffed to meet expectations, we will return to normal operational hours. Thank you for your patience and support as we work through these challenges.”