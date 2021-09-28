JUST IN: Premier Health, Wright State form new affiliation

Wright State University and Premier Health announced they have a new academic affiliation agreement.
The university and Dayton-based health system already work together for years. This formalizes their relationship and “frames Wright State and Premier Health as preferred partners” and the two institutions will prioritize working with each other on new initiatives, according to a joint announcement.
The agreement includes Boonshoft School of Medicine programs and Wright State’s nursing and health sciences programs.
Premier Health trains most Boonshoft School of Medicine residents, medical students and many graduates who work in the Miami Valley, and employs many Wright State nursing graduates.
Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, said in the announcement that the academic affiliation agreement will ensure the two institutions align their goals, where appropriate, and work together to leverage each other’s expertise.
“Wright State is proud to call Premier Health an instrumental partner that helps our university make a difference in our communities,” Wright State President Sue Edwards said.
This story will be updated.