JUST IN: Records show $7.8M paid for LexisNexis property

Deeds show the grantor as Reed Elsevier Inc., the corporate parent of LexisNexis, and the grantees (or buyers) as LLCs connected to Industrial Commercial Properties.

The grantees are identified in one deed as “Miamisburg Springboro LLC, ICP Miamisburg Springboro LLC.” The seller for one of the parcels is given as the “state of Ohio.” Reed Elsevier is shown as the seller for other parcels.