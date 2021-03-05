X

JUST IN: Records show $7.8M paid for LexisNexis property

The LexisNexis building at 9443 Springboro Pike has a new owner. ICP image
Local News | 43 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

New Montgomery County land transaction records shows that limited liability companies paid $7.8 million for the LexisNexis campus property in Miami Twp.

Deeds show the grantor as Reed Elsevier Inc., the corporate parent of LexisNexis, and the grantees (or buyers) as LLCs connected to Industrial Commercial Properties.

The grantees are identified in one deed as “Miamisburg Springboro LLC, ICP Miamisburg Springboro LLC.” The seller for one of the parcels is given as the “state of Ohio.” Reed Elsevier is shown as the seller for other parcels.

Industrial Commercial Properties LLC (ICP), a Cleveland-based commercial real estate development company, in a joint venture with longtime partner Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), acquired the LexisNexis-occupied office campus in Miami Twp., the companies said in a joint announcement earlier this month.

The purchase furthers the companies already extensive Dayton-area holdings.

A pioneer in online legal research with a decades-long Dayton-area history, LexisNexis said it will remain an anchor tenant in the park.

The 391,000-square-foot campus is located on 60 acres and includes buildings at 9443, 9473, 9555, and 9595 Springboro Pike.

Records give the sale date as Wednesday. One of the parcels sold gives no address or property description.

In all, four parcels or transactions are shown under the nearly $8 million purchase price.

