BreakingNews
JUST IN: Records show cost to replace Kettering Ice Arena may top $15M

JUST IN: Records show cost to replace Kettering Ice Arena may top $15M

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

The Kettering Ice Arena needs major repairs and cost estimates range from $10 million to $15 million to demolish it or replace it, according to the city.

The 50-year-old facility used in the past by Beavercreek, Dayton and Fairborn hockey organizations is in “a position where replacement of several key components … is necessary, regardless of whether the facility remains an ice arena,” Kettering records show.

The roof needs replacing, as do mechanical, electrical and plumbing elements, according to city documents.

Current cost estimates show demolition of the ice arena and building a new multi-purpose athletic and recreation facility, including support space, ranges from $10.62 million to $12.44 million.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering Business Park site a focus for $4.4M in upgrades

Tearing down the arena and building a new one would cost about $13.2 million to $15.46 million, Kettering records state.

The roof “support structure may be able to be reused to support a new roof at a lower cost than full replacement of the structure,” according to Kettering documents. “However, the arched truss design of the existing structure makes it difficult to maintain the roof and safely make repairs to it.

“Regardless of whether the building remains an ice arena or if it is repurposed to a multi-use facility, full replacement of the existing arched truss roof structure with a flat or pitched roof that will last significantly longer and can be maintained in the same manner as other city facility roofs,” city documents state.

ExploreEARLIER: Growing Warren County business has Dayton family ties going back 100 years
In Other News
1
Troy’s $12 million river and recreation project almost fully funded
2
Huber Heights expected to put charter changes on ballot for residents...
3
North Main Street construction work begins today in Dayton; lane...
4
Farm-to-table dinner after ARTFest on Main in Springboro to raise mural...
5
Dayton police: Officer used ‘open-hand strike’ on K9 partner after...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top