Dorothy Lane Market’s second Warren County store underway, to open in 2025

Construction of the Dorothy Lane Market Mason site in the $150 million Mosaic mixed-use development is progressing on schedule, as the upscale grocery that started 76 years ago completes its largest site yet.

DLM’s second Warren County location at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads is set to open next year, joining the original Oakwood business as well as stores in Washington Twp. and Springboro, according to Jessie Kuhn, DLM marketing director.

Work at the site started in November 2023.

“The pouring and prepping of the interior slab is taking place,” Kuhn told the Dayton Daily News last week. “The loading docks also are in the process of being installed, which will be beneficial so that they can be used as materials arrive for the interior.

Credit: Photos provided by Tracy Doyle, Dorothy Lane Market

Credit: Photos provided by Tracy Doyle, Dorothy Lane Market

“Plumbing and electrical work will continue throughout the process, but there is a heavy emphasis on that at this stage,” she added.

The grocer founded as a fruit stand in 1948 by the Mayne family — which still owns it — is known for its quality food offerings and shopping experience. DLM is a culinary destination that features specialty groceries and is known for many signature foods, such as the Killer Brownie.

The business has about 950 associates. DLM officials said between 250 and 300 associates will be employed at the Mason location. Job fair dates will be announced in the first quarter of 2025.

The Mason location will include a 50,000-square-foot main level gourmet grocery store with a 9,000 square foot mezzanine.

Credit: Photos provided by Tracy Doyle, Dorothy Lane Market

Credit: Photos provided by Tracy Doyle, Dorothy Lane Market

By comparison, the Springboro location, which opened in 2002, is about 40,000 square feet.

The mezzanine will be unique to the Mason store and will include “an on-site culinary center where cooking classes and special events can take shape,” Kuhn said.

The new site “will have everything that our customers love at our current locations with a few new twists,” she added.

DLM President Calvin Mayne has said Mason was picked for expansion because of the number of customers it has in that city and the Greater Cincinnati area.

The Mosaic development will feature five lakes, a waterfront boardwalk and walking paths with a central green connecting DLM, restaurants and retail shops to a boutique hotel and residential lifestyle community (up to 120 residences) on the site as well as nearby neighborhoods. The Western Row Golf Course that was previously there closed in 2007.

