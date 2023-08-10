BreakingNews
Buc-ee’s aims to open first Ohio location along I-70

JUST IN: Suburban Dayton electricity group expected to top 60K customers

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A suburban Dayton group created to save money on electric rates expects to have more than 60,000 households and small businesses participating when the program starts Sept. 1.

The Miami Valley Communications Council’s current 11-member electric aggregation coalition has been told that the ratio of those who have joined is exceeding the 85% level common with such programs, said MVCC Executive Director Jay Weiskircher.

“We’re running at about 92-93% participation,” he said Thursday.

The MVCC group now includes Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Vandalia and West Carrollton.

ExplorePOPULAR: Gas station chain files more documents aiming for Kettering Golden Nugget site

Oakwood voted Monday night to join the coalition. That city, Eaton and Union will become members starting Oct. 1, Weiskircher said.

The current members joined on an opt-out basis while Oakwood did so on an opt-in basis. Troy is expected to be added in 2024, records show.

The MVCC group in June signed a 28-month contract with Akron-based electric supplier Energy Harbor, which charges 6.57 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) starting Sept. 1.

The AES Ohio standard service offer as of June 1 is 10.807 cents per kWh.

Consultant Palmer Energy said the program is projected to save residential customers $350 a year and small businesses about $984 annually.

ExploreEARLIER: Oakwood seeks funds for proposed Ohio 48 roundabout despite opposition
In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: VA sets new deadline to seek PACT Act retroactive benefits
2
Service restored to most after thousands lose power in Montgomery...
3
Developer pulls out of $40M Marian Meadows project in Huber Heights
4
Kings Island to add new Planet Snoopy attractions in 2024, including...
5
Districts ask voters for money to build new schools: Is it worth the...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top