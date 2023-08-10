JUST IN: Suburban Dayton electricity group expected to top 60K customers

A suburban Dayton group created to save money on electric rates expects to have more than 60,000 households and small businesses participating when the program starts Sept. 1.

The Miami Valley Communications Council’s current 11-member electric aggregation coalition has been told that the ratio of those who have joined is exceeding the 85% level common with such programs, said MVCC Executive Director Jay Weiskircher.

“We’re running at about 92-93% participation,” he said Thursday.

The MVCC group now includes Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Vandalia and West Carrollton.

Oakwood voted Monday night to join the coalition. That city, Eaton and Union will become members starting Oct. 1, Weiskircher said.

The current members joined on an opt-out basis while Oakwood did so on an opt-in basis. Troy is expected to be added in 2024, records show.

The MVCC group in June signed a 28-month contract with Akron-based electric supplier Energy Harbor, which charges 6.57 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) starting Sept. 1.

The AES Ohio standard service offer as of June 1 is 10.807 cents per kWh.

Consultant Palmer Energy said the program is projected to save residential customers $350 a year and small businesses about $984 annually.