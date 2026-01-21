JUST IN: Troy workers land deals for C-130 wheels and brakes

By expanding its network of distribution partners, Collins Aerospace said it “ensures targeted support for C-130 operators throughout the hardware lifecycle. This benefits international customers currently flying the C-130 with Collins wheels and brakes, as well as those considering upgrading their fleet.”

“The C-130 Hercules plays a vital role in global air mobility, supporting everything from combat operations to humanitarian relief,” Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager of landing systems at Collins Aerospace, said in a statement. “Wheels and brakes are mission-critical components for the aircraft, enabling safe takeoffs, landings and ground operations on some of the world’s most challenging runways. These distribution agreements will help ensure fleet readiness for our customers, enabling them to operate where they’re needed most.”

The C-130 has a storied history. The C-130J is the latest addition to the C-130 fleet and has replaced aging C-130Es and some C-130Hs, the Air Force has said.

“Compared to older C-130s, the J model climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed, and takes off and lands in a shorter distance,” the Air Force said.

Operated by more than 70 countries, the airplane has been used in every major U.S. conflict since 1954, Collins noted.

Collins said its brakes offer customers “exceptional value through longer life service, reduced maintenance requirements, and increased savings and operational efficiencies.”

Collins Aerospace’s wheels and brakes are on over 30,000 commercial and military aircraft and are manufactured in Troy.

Collins’ wheels and brakes division is located in Troy, a facility that dates back to what had been a Goodrich plant when United Technologies acquired it in 2012.

The plant joined Collins Aerospace in 2018 after United Technologies split into three independent companies.