JUST IN: Well-known developer plans new townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop

Earlier this year, Charles Simms Development responded to a request for qualifications issued by the city of Dayton about the 1005 W. Third St. property.

The city late last year received authorization to tear down a decaying commercial building on the site that once housed the Gem City Ice Cream Co.

The Wright brothers once had a bicycle shop at that location, but it operated only briefly and it’s not clear if any of the original building remained.

The city selected Charles Simms Development to be the developer of the property, company officials said.

Simms Development wants to construct three-story townhouses for a project it calls the Townes at Wright-Dunbar.

Simms Development proposes creating four new buildings, with six townhomes each. The units would have attached garages.

The homes would offer slightly more than 1,400 square feet of space and possibly could cost somewhere in the $200,000s, Simms said.

The homes will be similar to the Patterson Square townhomes, which Simms Development built about a decade ago across from Day Air Ballpark, where the Dayton Dragons play.

The new homes could be brick and stone, inspired by the Gem City Ice Cream Co. building, Simms said.

The proposed home designs will be similar to Center Street Townes, another Simms Development project in Springfield.

New homes along West Third Street will face the street, while the homes behind will face an alley to the north.

Simms Development would like to have a model unit open by the summer of 2023.

This housing project would help set the stage for additional development and investment along the West Third Street corridor, Simms said.

Wright Dunbar, located is just west of downtown Dayton across the Third Street Bridge, has an eclectic mix of small shops and businesses.

The district recently welcomed Dayton’s first food hall, W. Social Tap & Table, and it also has a collection of single-family homes.