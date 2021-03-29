Turner backs bill that would halt DoD overdrafting of late veterans’ accounts

DoD policy dictates that the final month’s retirement benefit of a military member can be “clawed back” on a prorated basis if the family of the deceased fails to notify the department of the veteran’s death.

Military families are often unaware that the DoD’s Defense Finance and Accounting Service can electronically claw back overpayments without their consent, the congressmen said in their release.

The bill would end the practice for any benefit paid in the month in which a veteran was alive for at least 24 hours.

“This results in joint bank accounts being drained of funds and subject to overdraft fees, all while the family is still grieving from their loved one’s death,” they said.

Garamendi is chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness. Turner, also an Armed Services Committee member, cosponsored this legislation in 2019.