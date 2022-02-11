JUST IN: Wright-Patterson improves to HPCON ‘Charlie’

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base shifted to an improved health protection condition (HPCON) Friday at noon as base leaders saw improved health and hospitalization metrics across the region.
“Effective at noon today, Feb. 11, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will transition to Health Protection Condition Charlie as the four key performance indicators used to determine local Health Protection Condition levels have greatly improved,” the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said on its Facebook page.
The base had been in the stricter HPCON ‘Delta’ level.
“We’ve seen a significant decrease both across state and locally in new cases,” Col Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander said in a video.
The base has seen improvements in hospital capacity, case incidence rate, percent positivity rate, number of new cases and other metrics.
“I’m thrilled to say that as of yesterday, Thursday, 10 Feb., all four of our surrounding counties dropped below Health Protection Condition Delta levels and our firmly in Health Protection Condition Charlie levels,” Miller said.
He said new cases have also trended downward in the past two weeks. And he said the base has heard from Dayton-area hospitals that they now have more room in their facilities and fewer COVID-positive patients.
Miller is scheduled to discuss the subject further in a wing Facebook Live meeting at 4:30 pm Feb. 16 on the wing Facebook page.
