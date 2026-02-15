Juvenile in custody after Harrison Twp. vehicle break-ins

The sheriff’s office said at least one of the juvenile suspects was located and he attempted to flee with a firearm in possession.

Dispatch called for a signal 99 for the juvenile until he could be taken into custody, and he was later secured without further incident.

The juvenile was evaluated at Dayton Children’s Hospital and discharged.

No injuries were reported.

The juvenile was booked into a local juvenile detention center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional details aren’t available regarding the second suspect.