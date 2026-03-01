Juvenile killed after vehicle crashes into fence in Miami Twp.

A juvenile died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Miami Twp.
Crews responded to reports a fatal crash around 11:30 p.m. on Bear Creek Road near South Union Road, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A juvenile was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northeast on Bear Creek Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence before coming to rest.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol.
The identity of the juvenile has not been released.
About the Author