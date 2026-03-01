Juvenile killed after vehicle crashes into fence in Miami Twp.

ajc.com

Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

A juvenile died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Miami Twp.

Crews responded to reports a fatal crash around 11:30 p.m. on Bear Creek Road near South Union Road, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A juvenile was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northeast on Bear Creek Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence before coming to rest.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol.

The identity of the juvenile has not been released.

In Other News
1
1 person killed in Centerville fire
2
Why electric prices are skyrocketing, some local students stage a...
3
Local Focus: Events going on in the community
4
Locals advocate for detained Springfield immigrant following Peace Walk
5
Former AFIT commandant dies at 72

About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.