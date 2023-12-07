Juvenile possibly injured after Dayton house fire reported

A juvenile may have been injured after a house fire was reported in Dayton Wednesday evening.
Fire crews were called to the first block of Colley Place on a report of a possible house fire at about 7:28 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
In a social media post, the fire department said that there was heavy fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
Dispatch records said that a medic took someone to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
