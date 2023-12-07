Juvenile possibly injured after Dayton house fire reported

Local News
By
29 minutes ago
X

A juvenile may have been injured after a house fire was reported in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the first block of Colley Place on a report of a possible house fire at about 7:28 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreCause of deadly Dayton crash under investigation; 1 in hospital

In a social media post, the fire department said that there was heavy fire on the first floor of a two-story house.

Dispatch records said that a medic took someone to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Dayton income tax renewal vote set for March; housing money one piece...
2
Issue 2: Ohio Senate approves higher tax, fewer plants, criminal...
3
13K pounds of chicken fried rice recalled for possible Listeria...
4
Kettering schools music teacher arrested; police say child porn found...
5
Homeowner wants Oakwood to offer seasonal permit to resolve holiday...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top