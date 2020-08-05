Kanye West files in Ohio to run for president

Rapper Kanye West submitted paperwork to appear as an independent candidate on the 2020 ballot in Ohio, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office announced Wednesday.
A representative for West’s presidential campaign filed petitions, declarations of candidacy for West and his vice presidential candidate Michelle Tidball, and a list of presidential electors for the Nov. 3 General Election, the release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office stated.
West announced in a July 5 social media post that he was running for president.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
West and Tidball have filed as independent candidates for president and vise president.