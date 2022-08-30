Only abortion provider in Dayton area to close doors next month

After that, the closest place for most women to get an abortion will be Illinois or Michigan, the representative said, putting the procedure out of reach for many women.

“It’s going to be horrible because there’s no longer a choice. It puts women at risk,” the representative said. “Women in southwest Ohio are going to die.”

The representative from Women’s Med asked not to be named for security reasons.

Abortion protestors pray outside the Women's Med Center in Kettering on Tuesday. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Dayton Right to Life officials said they “look forward to the closure of this facility and an abortion-free Miami Valley.”

“In its history Dayton has had as many as three abortion facilities in operation at one time,” said Margie Christie, executive director of Dayton Right to Life. “The closure of this last facility would be a true testament to the many prayers and pro-life supporters who have walked and prayed outside this facility for decades.”

The Women’s Med Center representative said that since Ohio’s law went into effect, they had a patient who was a rape victim, and others who had medical issues necessitating an abortion. Ohio’s law doesn’t have an exception for rape victims, and the exemption for the health of the mother has been criticized as confusing.

The Women’s Med facility in Indianapolis saw cases double to roughly 500 a month after Ohio law changed, the representative said. They suspect that this will lead to a surge of cases in Michigan and Illinois that could cause women to have to wait to get an abortion, forcing more complicated and costly procedures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report