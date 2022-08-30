Only abortion provider in Dayton area to close doors next month

Women’s Med Center will stop seeing patients at both its Kettering and Indianapolis clinics Sept. 15 when Indiana’s new abortion law goes into effect, according to a representative of the facility.
At this point, the Kettering facility mainly offers screening and pre-operative services before sending women to their facility in Indianapolis for an abortion.
The Kettering facility has operated for 35 years and used to provide hundreds of abortions a month. But an Ohio law that went into effect this year outlawed 90% of the procedures they performed.
That law prohibits most abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat — about six weeks into pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. That law went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Indiana this month became the first state to approve new abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court ruling, banning almost all abortions. This will cause the Women’s Med Center in Indianapolis to close when that law goes into effect Sept. 15.
After that, the closest place for most women to get an abortion will be Illinois or Michigan, the representative said, putting the procedure out of reach for many women.
“It’s going to be horrible because there’s no longer a choice. It puts women at risk,” the representative said. “Women in southwest Ohio are going to die.”
The representative from Women’s Med asked not to be named for security reasons.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Dayton Right to Life officials said they “look forward to the closure of this facility and an abortion-free Miami Valley.”
“In its history Dayton has had as many as three abortion facilities in operation at one time,” said Margie Christie, executive director of Dayton Right to Life. “The closure of this last facility would be a true testament to the many prayers and pro-life supporters who have walked and prayed outside this facility for decades.”
The Women’s Med Center representative said that since Ohio’s law went into effect, they had a patient who was a rape victim, and others who had medical issues necessitating an abortion. Ohio’s law doesn’t have an exception for rape victims, and the exemption for the health of the mother has been criticized as confusing.
The Women’s Med facility in Indianapolis saw cases double to roughly 500 a month after Ohio law changed, the representative said. They suspect that this will lead to a surge of cases in Michigan and Illinois that could cause women to have to wait to get an abortion, forcing more complicated and costly procedures.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
About the Author