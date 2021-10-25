Kettering may seek more aid to keep business planning to add 95 jobs

The city is proposing to seek $150,000 from Montgomery County to retain a medical device business that employs 42 with plans to create 95 new jobs, city records show.

A plan to apply for county Economic Development/Government Equity funds for Resonetics to increase its annual payroll by more than $6 million with a 30,000 square foot expansion at Miami Valley Research Park is set to go before Kettering City Council on Tuesday night.