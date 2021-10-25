dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering may seek more aid to keep business planning to add 95 jobs

The city is proposing to seek $150,000 from Montgomery County to retain a medical device business that employs 42 with plans to create 95 new jobs, city records show. FILE
The city is proposing to seek $150,000 from Montgomery County to retain a medical device business that employs 42 with plans to create 95 new jobs, city records show. FILE

By Nick Blizzard
KETTERING — More incentives may be sought to keep a Kettering business at Miami Valley Research Park and more than double its jobs there.

The city is proposing to seek $150,000 from Montgomery County to retain a medical device business that employs 42 with plans to create 95 new jobs, city records show.

A plan to apply for county Economic Development/Government Equity funds for Resonetics to increase its annual payroll by more than $6 million with a 30,000 square foot expansion at Miami Valley Research Park is set to go before Kettering City Council on Tuesday night.

Resonetics is also considering moving to a Northern Kentucky site and expanding there, Kettering records show.

Kettering in July approved a measure to allow City Manager Mark Schwieterman to sign an agreement with Resonetics that would include the city giving it $200,000 over five years, city records show.

The city also approved the sale of about 2.3 acres to a Beavercreek construction and real estate development company. The land sale would also help Resonetics to add space and jobs at the 1,250-acre business park, Schwieterman said.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a 1.493%, eight-year tax credit valued at $570,000 for the expansion, Lisa Colbert of the Ohio Development Services Agency has said.

Resonetics’ expansion is expected to retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.

State figures show the new payroll would average about $52,000 a year per job.

