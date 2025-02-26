Kettering elementary student disciplined for bringing toy guns to school

“The same student also had a toy laser gun in his backpack,” which also was taken by administrators, Gooding wrote.

The Kettering Police Department was immediately notified and the school resource officer helped to complete the investigation.

Although these items were clearly toys, Gooding said the student will face discipline. Kettering City Schools has a policy banning firearm lookalikes.

“While this incident did not pose an immediate threat to students or staff members today, it is imperative that parents and guardians discuss with their children the implications of bringing any type of item or weapon that could potentially compromise the safety of others to school,” Gooding wrote.

The district has not released information regarding the student’s age, grade level or gender.

In February 2022, a 9-year-old boy was found to have a loaded firearm in his locker at JFK.

He was expelled for a year, which district officials said was the stiffest penalty possible.

A 9-year-old boy who saw the student with the gun reported it and later was honored by police for his bravery by alerting others to the potential danger.