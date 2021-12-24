Kettering Fairmont holiday gift fundraiser helps Dayton-area families, results in teacher’s mohawk

The result was a Dec. 11 shopping spree for about 70 current or former students in Boze’s leadership and financial literacy classes.

The gifts purchased at the Sugarcreek Twp. Target were delivered to families and organizations, Boze said.

Among those groups: Kettering Giving Tree, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Wesley Dayton Community Center, Christ Church United Methodist, Miami Valley Child Development Center, Daybreak and Dayton Children’s pediatric cancer division, Boze said.

A few hundred remaining dollars went to The Foodbank Inc., he added.

Fairmont sophomore Lucy Bruzzese said she found the effort rewarding.

“It really gave me a different perspective on all of the different backgrounds of all the kids in the Kettering district and the Dayton area because I grew up pretty fortunate,” the 16-year-old said. “And that’s something that I’m so grateful for.

“But it makes you feel really good to give to others. And seeing the checkout line and all of the presents for kids waiting to be checked out was really cool,” Bruzzese said.

“It gave me so much of a perspective of how many kids that there are that are in need,” she added. “And it just makes you feel really great that you’re a part of that. And it’s going to put a smile on someone’s face.”

For the shopping spree, Bruzzese said students “divided and conquered,” splitting up the names of children they were buying for and lists of what recipients wanted.

Once checked out, she said, students went back to Fairmont and wrapped the gifts, which took a few hours.

“It went by really fast,” Bruzzese said.