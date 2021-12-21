Hamburger icon
Musicians from two area high schools part of famed New Year’s Day parade

Centerville High School senior Carter Vallone, a member of the Centerville Jazz Band, has been selected to march with the Bands of America Honor Band in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. New Year’s Day. CONTRIBUTED
Centerville High School senior Carter Vallone, a member of the Centerville Jazz Band, has been selected to march with the Bands of America Honor Band in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. New Year’s Day. CONTRIBUTED

By Nick Blizzard
37 minutes ago

A student musician and a high school band director are set to perform in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Parade.

Centerville High School senior Carter Vallone and Arcanum-Butler Local School District Band Director Heather Marsh-Myers will take part New Year’s Day in the 133rd annual event. For decades the parade has preceded the Rose Bowl football game, which this year features Ohio State playing Utah.

Vallone, a saxophonist for seven years, was selected after auditioning to march with the Bands of America Honor Band, according to the school district.

The 300-piece BOA Honor Band is a program of Music for All, which provides educational experiences and performance events for music programs and students.

Vallone is a member of the Centerville Jazz Band, which was chosen to march in last month’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The California trip includes playing at Disneyland.

“Besides being able to march in the Rose Parade, I’m really looking forward to meeting other band members from across the United States,” Vallone said in a statement released by the school district. “One big highlight will also be a performance in Disneyland. I’m really looking forward to that too.”

Marsh-Myers has been band director of the Arcanum-Butler for six years after a nine-year stint as assistant band director at Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City.

She will be part of a “marching band of band directors” of up to 300 from across the country trailing a custom-designed animated float, according to the Arcanum-Butler school district.

Marsh-Myers in 2018 was named a quarterfinalist for the Grammy Foundation Music Educator Award and this year honored as Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year, according to the school district.

She is a past president and secretary of the Ohio Music Education Association District 11, and was selected to the Ohio Department of Education Music Standard revision committee in 2019, helping to pen the new standards for music education in Ohio, according to the school district.

Marsh-Myers also performs locally with the Greenville Municipal Band and the Troy Civic Band.

HOW TO WATCH

•What: Tournament of Roses® Parade.

•When: 11 a.m. EST, Jan. 1.

•Where: ABC, NBC and the Hallmark Channel.

