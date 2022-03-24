Kettering Health doctor works to build trust to close rural COVID vaccine gap

When his patients come to him with questions about the vaccine, Sharrett said he tries to address any concerns they may have.

“What I’m able to share now with patients more than ever is that yes I do trust the vaccine,” he said. “We talk about the mRNA technology, and I share with them that these vaccines raise the bar in terms of vaccination and these are best vaccines I’ve seen in terms of being effective and being safe.”

Caption Dr. Kevin Sharrett spoke as part of a press conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2021. Sharrett is Kettering Health Network's medical director for rural health. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Sharrett explained people in rural communities tend to have a different outlook than those in suburban and urban areas and may have a level of independence that give them a different mindset about health care and illness.

“There’s also a discrepancy for vaccination rates when you look at other vaccines,” he said. “When you look at the shingles vaccine, the pneumonia vaccine, the influenza vaccine.”

Sharrett added he urges patients who aren’t vaccinated against COVID to reconsider and explains it isn’t too late.

“We explain to patients we’re going to face COVID. There’s no question about it,” he said. “Are you better off with the vaccine or without the vaccine? The more we study the vaccines the more there is for us to be confident in them. The vaccines clearly make a difference. They clearly are game changers.”

For parents, any vaccine hesitancy they have also includes their children. Some parents who are vaccinated may be concerned that their kids could suffer long-term effects from it.

“The fact that we now have over a year of experience with this vaccine. We would’ve seen those problems,” Sharrett said. “...The consequences and long-term from the virus are much more significant than the consequences of the vaccine.”