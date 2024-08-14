Kettering issues 16-month ban on gas stations, convenience stores, similar businesses

More than 10 Sheetz and Wawa locations have been proposed in the region in the past two years. Eight Sheetz sites have opened, including ones in Beavercreek, Fairborn, Franklin, Huber Heights, Springboro, Springfield and Vandalia.

Centerville and Kettering have both rejected proposals by the Pennsylvania-based business as it has expanded into Ohio.

Centerville voted last month to put a yearlong freeze on permits for similar uses. Kettering City Council voted Tuesday night to approve the temporary ban.

Kettering’s move has “been brought on by the market interest, particularly initially, the large gas stations that are popping up everywhere,” Mayor Peggy Lehner said.

There’s a “concern that, because they do require a large area of property and the requests for coming in for particular locations where we’re just not really sure the gas station of that nature is what we’re looking for,” Lehner added.

Kettering is also making changes to its long-term land use plan. The 16 months should give the city enough time to properly address those businesses specifically in that document, both Lehner and Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.