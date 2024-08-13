Former Kettering administrator returns to Oakwood as high school principal

Aug 13, 2024
Matthew Salyer is returning to a familiar setting but in a new role as Oakwood High School’s principal.

The 40-year-old former Kettering Van Buren Middle School head administrator has been on the job about two weeks. Classes start Wednesday.

“It’s always great when we get the staff back in the building,” he said. “So, I’m really excited to be back around. I know most of the staff members. I had the opportunity to work with a lot of these professionals before.”

Salyer taught in Oakwood for 13 years before going to Kettering. At the junior high and high school, he primarily taught health and physical education. But he also held several leadership positions, including department chair, and worked with special needs students.

ExploreEARLIER: State’s Ohio 48 work in Oakwood temporarily suspended

“I was able to use some of the adapted physical education stuff to work with them,” Salyer said. “I kind of bounced around,” gaining experience in other areas, working on administrative functions and teaching on special assignments.

“So, there were lots of different experiences between the two buildings,” he added.

Salyer replaces Paul Waller. Waller served nearly 15 years before the district announced in June had resigned after a four-month administrative paid leave stemming from an investigation involving a student accused of theft.

Salyer was picked among 25 applicants, and his starting salary is $125,000 a year, according to the district.

In announcing the hiring, Superintendent Neil Gupta said, “Matt embodies a student-centered approach to administration and possesses an unparalleled work ethic.”

ExploreEARLIER: Local officials among 23 seeking Oakwood city manager job

Salyer said his philosophy will incorporate that approach.

“I believe in the concept of servant leadership. So, my job is to be of service to the staff, to the students (and) to the community,” he said.

“I take that very seriously as far as my stance. I like to think I’m a student-centered leader. They are the reason we’re here, to provide that service for them. I love to have that approach.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Wright State University and a master’s degree in art and education at Grand Canyon University.

He served as an intervention specialist in the Carlisle school district in Warren County before his first stint in Oakwood.

ExplorePOPULAR: Records detail pay, benefits of deal with Oakwood, ex-high school principal
About the Author

Nick Blizzard

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

