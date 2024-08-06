Kettering names actor as celebrity honoree for Holiday at Home parade

BreakingNews
An actor and Kettering native has been named this year’s Holiday at Home festival’s honorary celebrity parade grand marshal.

Fairmont High School graduate Gary Sandy will join longtime Kettering City Councilman Bruce Duke, named grand marshal, as honorees in this year’s parade, set for Sept. 2, festival organizers said.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Sandy starred as Andy Travis in the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” along with Centerville High School graduate Gordon Jump, from 1978-82.

A Wilmington College graduate, Sandy, 78, also appeared in several other TV shows and theater productions.

Duke is the longest to ever serve on Kettering’s city council, holding a 37-year tenure until his retirement in 2023. He also founded the Kettering Leadership Academy more than 20 years ago.

The ninth-month program has more than 200 graduates, records show.

Holiday at Home is a three-day Labor Day festival that started more than 60 years ago. It features a gala, and two days of children’s activities, live music throughout the weekend, food options, arts and crafts, a car show, and the Monday morning parade.

This year’s sponsors include Alta Fiber, the city of Kettering, Dry Tech Exteriors, Kettering Health Network and Marion’s Piazza, according to organizers.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

