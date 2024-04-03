Kettering Kroger adds pharmacy, part of $13M expansion at shopping center

Kroger leased that adjacent space last year, growing from 58,960 to 72,903 square feet, according to Kettering records.

“Having an in-store pharmacy brings the convenience of health services to customers as they make their weekly trips to the grocery store,” Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Jenifer Moore told the Dayton Daily News.

“Our goal is to continue to expand access to care for our customer’s pharmacy needs,” she added in an email.

The full-service pharmacy, which opened last month, offers a variety of services, including discount card options and automated refills, Moore said.

Text notifications, prescription status alerts, vaccinations, and the ability to order and pay for prescriptions online are also available, she said.

The shopping center, which is across Shroyer Road from Town & Country Shopping Center near the heart of Kettering, is 9.5 acres, Montgomery County land records state.

Kroger in 2022 leased out-lot space that housed the former Friendly’s restaurant and the former Liberty Savings Bank. Those sites were demolished last year for additional Kroger parking.

The Kroger store was remodeled into a Fresh Fare in 2009. The city widened sidewalks and installed decorative street lights and retaining walls on Stroop Road in 2014.

Kroger also has a Kettering store at 2115 E. Dorothy Lane.