Kettering Kroger adds pharmacy, part of $13M expansion at shopping center

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Kroger has opened a new pharmacy as part of a $13 million expansion and remodeling of its Kettering store in the Eichelberger Shopping Center.

The 1,800-square-foot addition of the pharmacy to the 530 E. Stroop Road location follows the Cincinnati-based national retailer’s expansion of space formerly occupied by CVS Pharmacy, which closed in February 2022.

Kroger leased that adjacent space last year, growing from 58,960 to 72,903 square feet, according to Kettering records.

“Having an in-store pharmacy brings the convenience of health services to customers as they make their weekly trips to the grocery store,” Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Jenifer Moore told the Dayton Daily News.

ExploreRELATED: Chase Bank plans to build new Kettering site near Kroger

“Our goal is to continue to expand access to care for our customer’s pharmacy needs,” she added in an email.

The full-service pharmacy, which opened last month, offers a variety of services, including discount card options and automated refills, Moore said.

Text notifications, prescription status alerts, vaccinations, and the ability to order and pay for prescriptions online are also available, she said.

The shopping center, which is across Shroyer Road from Town & Country Shopping Center near the heart of Kettering, is 9.5 acres, Montgomery County land records state.

ExploreEARLIER: Survivors of horrific 1974 Xenia tornado recall twister’s deadly impact as anniversary nears

Kroger in 2022 leased out-lot space that housed the former Friendly’s restaurant and the former Liberty Savings Bank. Those sites were demolished last year for additional Kroger parking.

The Kroger store was remodeled into a Fresh Fare in 2009. The city widened sidewalks and installed decorative street lights and retaining walls on Stroop Road in 2014.

Kroger also has a Kettering store at 2115 E. Dorothy Lane.

ExploreEARLIER: ‘I lived through that’: Gov. DeWine shares memories, own video of 1974 Xenia tornado
In Other News
1
Possible hostage call prompts police response at Dayton apartment
2
WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine shares 50-year-old home video of the 1974 Xenia...
3
‘Where is mom?’: What 20 people told reporters in the moments after the...
4
Dayton’s GE Aerospace operations: ‘Investing in the future of flight’
5
Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville to be remodeled this summer

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top