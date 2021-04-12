Kettering main road closing, detours start Tuesday

West Dorothy will close so five steel beams can be installed, a city official said. Each of them is about 114 feet long and weighs around 35,000 pounds, according to the city.

Construction of the new bridge will be about $2.67 million with a public art component budgeted at $350,000, Kettering records show.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is funding most of the costs, according to city documents.

The bridge has had a weight limit, which includes “emergency vehicle load restrictions,” barring Kettering’s largest fire truck from crossing it, the city has said.

A section of Ridgeway from Oak Knoll Drive in Oakwood to Canterbury Drive in Kettering is closed for duration of the project, officials have said.