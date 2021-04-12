Kettering main road closing, detours start Tuesday

A road closing due to bridge repair that was set to start Monday will start Tuesday, according to the city.
West Dorothy Lane will close to through traffic between Southern Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and again on Wednesday, Kettering announced.
That section of road will be shut down for the $3 million Ridgeway Road bridge replacement, Kettering officials said.
The detour routes in both directions for West Dorothy will use Southern, West Stroop and Far Hills from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, according to the city.
Local traffic will be maintained on West Dorothy Lane, but the road will be blocked at the Ridgeway bridge, according to the city.
West Dorothy will close so five steel beams can be installed, a city official said. Each of them is about 114 feet long and weighs around 35,000 pounds, according to the city.
Construction of the new bridge will be about $2.67 million with a public art component budgeted at $350,000, Kettering records show.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is funding most of the costs, according to city documents.
The bridge has had a weight limit, which includes “emergency vehicle load restrictions,” barring Kettering’s largest fire truck from crossing it, the city has said.
A section of Ridgeway from Oak Knoll Drive in Oakwood to Canterbury Drive in Kettering is closed for duration of the project, officials have said.