dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering man wanted in Moraine child rape case

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

A Kettering man indicted Tuesday is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Moraine over a more than five-year span.

An arrest warrant was issued for Josiah B. Jones, 20, who is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape; three counts of gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13; and gross sexual imposition by force.

ExploreDeputies: Man in standoff threatened people with bow and arrow, swung machete

A girl, now 15, told her family members in December 2020 that Jones had been sexually assaulting her, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

She said that Jones, who is known to the family, assaulted her between February 2014 and December 2019, Flannagan said.

The allegations were investigated by the Moraine Police Department.

In Other News
1
Miamisburg Schools announce death of longtime teacher, baseball coach
2
Take our survey on Dayton’s reinstated mask requirement
3
Marijuana dispensary coming to Beavercreek
4
Have you seen missing Franklin Twp. man?
5
DeWine, ODH keep focus on COVID-19 vaccine incentives, not mandates
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top