Kettering mayor’s race will be unopposed in November election

There are no write-in candidates, Rezabek said, to succeed longtime Mayor Don Patterson, who is term limited. Lehner, 70, served on Kettering City Council before being elected to the Ohio Senate.

Fairmont High School teacher Kyle Boze had been certified to run, but last month announced he was dropping out of the race due to a city charter violation involving his petition filing. Two others who pulled petitions for the mayor’s race were Michael L. Barnett and J’Anthonty Williams, elections records show.