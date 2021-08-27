dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering mayor’s race will be unopposed in November election

The Kettering mayor’s race will be unopposed this fall as former state Sen. Peggy Lehner is the only certified candidate on the ballot, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. FILE
The Kettering mayor’s race will be unopposed this fall as former state Sen. Peggy Lehner is the only certified candidate on the ballot, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

KETTERING — The election for Kettering mayor this fall will only have one candidate’s name on the ballot, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Elections Director Jeff Rezabek told the Dayton Daily News that former state Sen. Peggy Lehner’s petition was the only one that remains certified.

There are no write-in candidates, Rezabek said, to succeed longtime Mayor Don Patterson, who is term limited. Lehner, 70, served on Kettering City Council before being elected to the Ohio Senate.

Fairmont High School teacher Kyle Boze had been certified to run, but last month announced he was dropping out of the race due to a city charter violation involving his petition filing. Two others who pulled petitions for the mayor’s race were Michael L. Barnett and J’Anthonty Williams, elections records show.

But Lehner’s petition was the only one certified, Rezabek said.

