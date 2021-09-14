Kettering Medical Center postpones Heart to Heart Gala until February due to COVID

Kettering Medical Center Foundation announced its Heart to Heart Gala will be postponed until February due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The event, which raises awareness and funds for Kettering Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular program, was scheduled to take place Sept. 21 at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant was scheduled to perform at the gala.
“While the event must be postponed, the need for the Heart and Vascular Service Line hasn’t,” read a statement. “You can give directly to the Heart and Vascular Service Line by visiting kmcfoundation.org or you can call 937-395-8607.”
In the past, the gala has helped raise funds to buy surgical equipment, high-definition cameras used during open heart surgery and a heart lung perfusion system.
Additional details will be released once the event is rescheduled. Anyone with questions can contact the Dayton Live ticket office at 937-228-3630.
After a decrease in COVID hospitalizations and cases in the spring and early summer, a surge in cases attributed to the delta variant has been seen throughout Ohio and the country.
Last week, the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 9,000 daily cases for the first time since January.
The state is averaging 5,735 cases a day in the last three weeks. Two months ago, Ohio’s 21-day average was 260 cases a day.