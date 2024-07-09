Kettering music teacher facing child porn charges resigns; had been on leave

A suspended Kettering City Schools music teacher facing six felony counts after child pornography was found on his phone has resigned from his job.

Matthew Ryan Koehler, 37, of Centerville, left his job with the school district June 27, the same day he pleaded not guilty to the charges, Kettering records show.

The Dayton Daily News has requested a copy of Koehler’s resignation letter. The Kettering school board is scheduled to vote on accepting his resignation tonight.

Koehler’s attorney, Dennis Lieberman, declined to comment on the resignation.

Koehler was placed on administrative leave by Kettering schools Nov. 20, when the district became aware of allegations made by a former student, Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart has said. The suspension has been without pay since Dec. 7 after he was criminally charged, according to school district records.

Koehler led or helped lead several extracurricular music and choir groups since being hired by Kettering in 2012, working primarily at Fairmont High School, according to school district records.

He was indicted last month on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Montgomery set a July 18 court date and maintained a $50,000 bond, which Koehler paid several months ago, according to the judge’s office. The case is assigned to Judge Kimberly Melnick.

Koehler will continue on electronic and GPS monitoring, and is prohibited from any contact with juveniles, according to Montgomery’s office.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News.

