Suspended Kettering music teacher indicted on child porn charges

Koehler had been charged six months ago in Kettering Municipal Court on one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to court records.

The increased number of charges in the grand jury indictment announced Wednesday “relate to the number of images the forensic examination of the defendant’s phone discovered,” prosecutor’s office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

“It is never acceptable for a teacher to send and receive inappropriate texts with students, but this defendant also had child porn on his phone,” Heck said in the announcement. “This type of behavior by teachers, coaches, and anyone else we entrust with the care of our children is completely unacceptable.”

Koehler’s attorney, Dennis Lieberman, declined to comment Wednesday. Koehler has been suspended without pay by Kettering schools since December and the indictments do not change that status, Kettering schools spokeswoman Kari Basson said.

Koehler has led or helped lead several extracurricular music and choir groups since being hired by Kettering in 2012, according to school district records.

The indictments came several months after Koehler waived his right to a speedy trial. Several weeks ago, Lieberman said negotiations with the prosecutor’s office were ongoing.

On Nov. 19, 2023, a 19-year-old male reported to Kettering police that when he was in middle school, the defendant had acted inappropriately and had exchanged texts of a sexual nature, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Kettering police obtained a search warrant for Koehler’s home and electronic devices, officials said.

A forensic search of the defendant’s iPhone revealed two videos depicting minor boys in states of nudity. One of the videos depicted a minor child being sexually assaulted, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Koehler was placed on administrative leave by Kettering schools Nov. 20, when the district became aware of allegations made by the former student, Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said. The suspension has been without pay since Dec. 7 after he was criminally charged, according to school district records.

Koehler is currently on electronic home detention after posting a $50,000 bond, according to the prosecutor’s office. He is set to be arraigned June 27.