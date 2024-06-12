BreakingNews
Mother cycles through Dayton on race across US to honor daughter who died from rare cancer

Suspended Kettering music teacher indicted on child porn charges

Koehler faced two initial charges in December; grand jury has now indicted him on six counts, five of them pandering obscenity involving a minor

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago
X

A suspended Kettering City Schools music teacher has been indicted on six felony counts after child pornography was found on his phone, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Koehler, 37, of Centerville, was indicted on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Wednesday.

Koehler had been charged six months ago in Kettering Municipal Court on one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to court records.

The increased number of charges in the grand jury indictment announced Wednesday “relate to the number of images the forensic examination of the defendant’s phone discovered,” prosecutor’s office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

“It is never acceptable for a teacher to send and receive inappropriate texts with students, but this defendant also had child porn on his phone,” Heck said in the announcement. “This type of behavior by teachers, coaches, and anyone else we entrust with the care of our children is completely unacceptable.”

Koehler’s attorney, Dennis Lieberman, declined to comment Wednesday. Koehler has been suspended without pay by Kettering schools since December and the indictments do not change that status, Kettering schools spokeswoman Kari Basson said.

Koehler has led or helped lead several extracurricular music and choir groups since being hired by Kettering in 2012, according to school district records.

The indictments came several months after Koehler waived his right to a speedy trial. Several weeks ago, Lieberman said negotiations with the prosecutor’s office were ongoing.

On Nov. 19, 2023, a 19-year-old male reported to Kettering police that when he was in middle school, the defendant had acted inappropriately and had exchanged texts of a sexual nature, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Kettering police obtained a search warrant for Koehler’s home and electronic devices, officials said.

A forensic search of the defendant’s iPhone revealed two videos depicting minor boys in states of nudity. One of the videos depicted a minor child being sexually assaulted, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Koehler was placed on administrative leave by Kettering schools Nov. 20, when the district became aware of allegations made by the former student, Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said. The suspension has been without pay since Dec. 7 after he was criminally charged, according to school district records.

Koehler is currently on electronic home detention after posting a $50,000 bond, according to the prosecutor’s office. He is set to be arraigned June 27.

In Other News
1
Jury finds man not guilty in August shooting in Trotwood
2
More than a dozen locals accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Here’s where...
3
Man accused of sexually abusing minor, downloading child sexual abuse...
4
Franklin Twp. man accused of taking photos of naked minor
5
Man charged with arson accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top