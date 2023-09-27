Kettering OKs $200K more to help renters avoid home evictions

More emergency funds will be available for those seeking to avoid evictions in Kettering Municipal Court.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night approved receiving $200,000 more from Montgomery County to help south suburban renters stay in their homes.

Last month the city stopped accepting most applications for funds provided by the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program to help qualified applicants impacted by COVID remain in their homes.

Kettering’s Stay Put program will accept applications only from Centerville, Kettering, Moraine and Washington Twp. renters who have pending eviction cases in Kettering Municipal Court, said Angela Rahman, Kettering community development manager.

Through June 30, records showed 2023 eviction cases in that court were being filed at a rate projected to surpass 2019 totals for the second straight year.

With the $200,000, Kettering has received more than $7.4 million since the emergency funds for renters became available in 2021, City Manager Matt Greeson said.

Recipients must have been impacted by COVID through job loss, layoffs or personal circumstances, officials have said.

Maximum annual income requirements are also involved. They range from $47,150 for a one-person household to $88,850 for a family of eight, Kettering records show.

The program also has about 140 unprocessed applications submitted before the Aug. 18 deadline, Rahman said.

City council’s action will bring the total currently in Kettering’s program to about $550,000, Rahman said. Once those funds are depleted, applicants will be referred to Homefull and the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, both of which have been distributing rental assistance funds, she said.