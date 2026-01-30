Kettering plans bike path connections, improvements

A winter storm created a canopy of snow along Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering Wednesday. STAFF / LISA POWELL

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

By
49 minutes ago
The city of Kettering is making enhancements to its bike paths, including adding a bike path connector that will give pedestrians and cyclists a short cut between Kettering and Dayton — saving them a mile on the current alternative route.

“This project is not the most expensive or a dramatic project in the world, but it has a chance to be very beneficial to those wishing to bike and walk in Kettering and between Kettering and the city of Dayton,” said Steve Bergstresser, an assistant city manager at Kettering.

The Kettering Business Park backs up to the Patterson Park neighborhood in Dayton, and the city is planning on connecting the two with a new path from between Greenmount Boulevard in the city of Dayton to the back of the Kettering Business Park.

A new bike and pedestrian pathway would allow residents to bike or walk between the two cities and avoid a nearly one mile alternate route down to the south, Bergstresser said.

The city of Kettering is planning on constructing a new pedestrian and bike path from between Greenmount Boulevard in the city of Dayton to the back of the Kettering Business Park. MARK FREISTEDT/STAFF

The city of Kettering has been coordinating this project with the city of Dayton, which has also been coordinating with the Patterson Park neighborhood.

The estimated cost of the project is about $125,000. The Kettering City Council recently approved advertising for bids for a contractor for the project.

Signage for the Sixth River development within the Miami Valley Research Park in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Toward the east, Kettering is also planning another bike path project.

“This is another exciting project in the Miami Valley Research Park, adjacent to the Sixth River development,” Bergstresser said.

A new pedestrian and bike path will connect the Iron Horse Bike Trail with the Sixth River development by going along the north side of Research Boulevard (State Route 835) from County Line Road to the Sixth River development driveway, according to the city.

A new pedestrian and bike path will connect the Iron Horse Bike Trail with the Sixth River development by going along the north side of Research Boulevard (State Route 835) from County Line Road to the Sixth River development driveway. MARK FREISTEDT/STAFF

The Ohio Department of Transportation will pay for all of the construction, Bergstresser said, which is estimated at $714,000.

This project is being done in advance of a bridge replacement ODOT is planning to do in 2027.

“Once this project is complete later this year, there will be a bit of a bike path to nowhere situation,” Bergstresser said.

The path will end short of the bridge, but then ODOT will replace the bridge next year, he said. ODOT will also widen the bridge to accommodate the bike path.

“It’s a good partnership between us and ODOT,” Bergstresser said.

Both projects are on a tight design schedule, according to the city of Kettering. Construction is anticipated to take 3-4 weeks for the Kettering Business Park/Patterson Park Bikeway Connector. Construction is anticipated to take 6-8 weeks for the bike path along Research Boulevard to the Sixth River development. Both projects should be complete by October.

