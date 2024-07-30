Kettering road closing causing detour since June expected to reopen soon

BreakingNews
31 minutes ago
A Kettering detour since early June near the heart of city is expected to end by week’s end as East David Road lanes reopen, according to the city.

Westbound lanes on a section of David between Ohio 48, or Far Hills Avenue, and Ackerman Boulevard have been closed, causing a detour due to a repaving project.

The $1.48 million resurfacing closed westbound traffic between Sunray Road and Ackerman near Alter High School, officials said.

ExploreEARLIER: Records show cost to replace Kettering Ice Arena may top $15M

That section should reopen on or before Friday, Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

“Things are on track with that,” he said. “The project is going really well. It’s not done. But it’ll be open to traffic and free in both directions here pretty soon.”

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of David were repaved in that area, Kettering officials said.

ExploreEARLIER: Man accused of sending texts from phone of Kettering man whose legs were found in Trotwood

“There’ll still be some work going on on the side of the road, just to clean up,” Bergstresser said. “But for all intents and purposes, we’ll be back open to traffic.”

The city wanted to finish the work before the start of the school year, he said. Alter’s first day of classes is Aug. 15.

The work included concrete repair of curbs, and a replacement of the traffic signal at Ackerman and David near Alter and St. Charles Borromeo Church, Project Engineer Chad Ingle said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering has funds available for housing help, businesses, job training
Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

