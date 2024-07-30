Kettering road closing causing detour since June expected to reopen soon

The $1.48 million resurfacing closed westbound traffic between Sunray Road and Ackerman near Alter High School, officials said.

That section should reopen on or before Friday, Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

“Things are on track with that,” he said. “The project is going really well. It’s not done. But it’ll be open to traffic and free in both directions here pretty soon.”

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of David were repaved in that area, Kettering officials said.

“There’ll still be some work going on on the side of the road, just to clean up,” Bergstresser said. “But for all intents and purposes, we’ll be back open to traffic.”

The city wanted to finish the work before the start of the school year, he said. Alter’s first day of classes is Aug. 15.

The work included concrete repair of curbs, and a replacement of the traffic signal at Ackerman and David near Alter and St. Charles Borromeo Church, Project Engineer Chad Ingle said.