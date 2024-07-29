Man accused of sending texts from phone of Kettering man whose legs were found in Trotwood

He was previously charged with tampering with evidence in Kettering Municipal Court prior to the case being bound over to a grand jury.

A detective interviewed Keiter about the death of Edgar Keiter Sr. on July 15.

“The defendant admitted he had conversations with Edgar Keiter Jr. prior to Keiter Sr.’s death about trying to make Keiter Sr. put Tygan on his will,” an affidavit read.

Keiter Jr. is facing gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft charges in connection to his father’s death. As of July 29, Keiter Jr. has not been charged or indicted on murder charges in his father’s death.

After Keiter Sr.’s death, Keiter Jr. told Tygan Keiter to go to Keiter Sr.’s apartment to stage text messages from his phone to make it look like he was still alive, according to court records.

“Tygan admitted to going to Keiter Sr.’s house and seeing Keiter Sr. dead on the floor with a knife through his chest,” an affidavit read. “Tygan admitted to sending text messages from Keiter Sr.’s phone and making calls from the phone.”

On April 22 Keiter Sr.’s dismembered legs were found in a tarp at the end of a driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road in Trotwood.

Investigators were able to identify the remains as Keiter Sr. using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, Kettering police Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman said previously.

Kettering and Trotwood police responded to Keiter Sr.’s Croftshire Drive apartment in Kettering on April 26 and found appliances and carpet were missing from the unit. His son, Keiter Jr., was arrested in Dayton on May 1.

That same day, a search warrant was served at a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road in Trotwood. The rest of Keiter Sr.’s remains were found in storage bags, according to municipal court records.

Keiter Jr. was charged in municipal court two days later, on May 3. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13.

His girlfriend, Amanda Reiff, was indicted on complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She allegedly told another person Keiter Jr. put his father’s body in a storage unit.

“The defendant also (told) the witness that she might have to help get rid of the body due to the odor and Jr. was in jail at the time,” an affidavit read.

Last week, Reiff’s defense motioned for a mental competency evaluation to determine if she can stand trial.

Judge Elizabeth Ellis ordered a competency evaluation on Friday. A competency report is scheduled for Aug. 20.