Kettering school named national Blue Ribbon winner

Kettering and Minster have won these awards before. Minster’s junior/senior high school was named a Blue Ribbon School in 2019, while Kettering’s Indian Riffle Elementary won the honor in 2018. The other two local schools to win the honor in the past five years are the Dayton Regional STEM School (2019) and Waynesville Elementary (2017).

Explore Students from 21 local schools win National Merit honor

The Blue Ribbon Schools program requires a detailed application addressing staffing ratios, special education rates, student turnover, poverty and other data. This year, it also required an explanation of how the school addressed education amid the COVID shutdowns. The school must meet academic indicators, and have no testing irregularities or state/federal violations.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Blue Ribbon schools create welcoming and affirming school cultures “where rich teaching and learning can flourish.”

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” Cardona said. “In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”