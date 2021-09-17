dayton-daily-news logo
X

List: Students from 21 local schools win National Merit honor

Students earn National Merit recognition for posting the highest scores on the Preliminary SAT exam.
Caption
Students earn National Merit recognition for posting the highest scores on the Preliminary SAT exam.

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Local News
By Jeremy P. Kelley
27 minutes ago

Sixty-eight local high school seniors from 21 different schools (as well as home schools) have been named National Merit semifinalists after scoring among the best of all students who took the Preliminary SAT exam in fall 2020.

The 16,000 semifinalists nationally represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which lists as a goal “honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.”

ExplorePhotos, bios of Dayton area's top 2021 high school grads

The 68 local winners are the most for the Dayton region in at least five years.

Semifinalists can move on to finalist status this spring and be eligible for a $30 million pool of scholarships. To do so, they must have an outstanding school academic record, be endorsed by a high school official, and earn scores on the SAT or ACT college entrance exam that confirm their performance on the PSAT.

Ohio had 697 semifinalists. Numerous other students who just missed their state’s semifinalist cutoff, but scored around the top 3 percent of students nationally, are named National Merit commended students.

The National Merit organization emphasizes each year that these student honors recognize the excellence of individual students, not the quality or effectiveness of a school’s education system.

ExploreSee last year's local National Merit winners

The 2021-22 PSAT dates, which will determine the semifinalists for the current high school junior class, are Oct. 13 (primary test), Oct. 16 (weekend option), and Oct. 26 (alternate date).

Local National Merit semifinalists

Beavercreek HS — Casey Derringer, Erin Johnson, Noah Muha, Jennifer Page, Emelie Sandberg, Arunnganabathy Sankar, Keegan Souhan, Nicholas Stephenson, Shreyas Teegala, John Wang, Alan Xie

Bellbrook HS — Cali Brust, Richard Li, Jonathan Martin, Glenn Ochsner, Natalie Ryan

Centerville HS — Mia Avera, Jae-Hee Bae, Elton Cao, Sabrina Ingram, Lila Kenney, Samir Lohana, Seethalakshmi Saravanan, Madeline Thomas, Quinn Watercutter, Kevin Whitehead, Luke Wisniewski

Dayton Christian HS — Nathaniel Matthew

Dominion Academy — Maria Fuchs

Fenwick HS — Nathan Beatty, Keenan Norton, Maxwell Vendely

Greeneview HS — Hannah Litke

Homeschool (Englewood) — Elisabeth Lefkovitz

Homeschool (Lebanon) — Emmett Bicknell

Kettering Alter HS — Jackson George, Grace Vollmar

Kettering Fairmont HS — Emi Glass

Lehman HS — Adith George

Miamisburg HS — Aaron Gillespie, Luke Gillespie, Alexander Knapp, Krithik Tella

Miami Valley School — Ainsley Chambal, Benjamin Conrada, Gracie Ding, Veronica Rajotte

Northmont HS — Benjamin Loudenslager

Oakwood HS — Alexander Baals Kall, Henry Brodowski, Soren Kingston, Norah Miller, Ziqing Tian-Svobodny, Nathaniel Young

Springboro HS — Jacob Balek, Alexander Derosa, Hannah Johnson, John Karnosh, Xander Lewis, Brady Virtue

Tippecanoe HS — Cooper Calk, Davis Featherstone

Troy Christian HS — Peyton Doucette

Troy HS — Morgan Kaiser

Versailles HS — Isaac Bohman

Waynesville HS — Andrew Weaver

Yellow Springs HS — Delia Hallett, Amelia Hurley

In Other News
1
Owner of student housing at Wright State wants to add pool, outdoor...
2
Kettering Schools reports students participating in ‘devious licks’...
3
No explosive materials found after bomb threat evacuates Harrison Twp...
4
See how your Statehouse districts will change
5
OVI checkpoint to take place in Greene County tonight
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top