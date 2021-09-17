List: Students from 21 local schools win National Merit honor

Sixty-eight local high school seniors from 21 different schools (as well as home schools) have been named National Merit semifinalists after scoring among the best of all students who took the Preliminary SAT exam in fall 2020.
The 16,000 semifinalists nationally represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which lists as a goal “honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.”
The 68 local winners are the most for the Dayton region in at least five years.
Semifinalists can move on to finalist status this spring and be eligible for a $30 million pool of scholarships. To do so, they must have an outstanding school academic record, be endorsed by a high school official, and earn scores on the SAT or ACT college entrance exam that confirm their performance on the PSAT.
Ohio had 697 semifinalists. Numerous other students who just missed their state’s semifinalist cutoff, but scored around the top 3 percent of students nationally, are named National Merit commended students.
The National Merit organization emphasizes each year that these student honors recognize the excellence of individual students, not the quality or effectiveness of a school’s education system.
The 2021-22 PSAT dates, which will determine the semifinalists for the current high school junior class, are Oct. 13 (primary test), Oct. 16 (weekend option), and Oct. 26 (alternate date).
Local National Merit semifinalists
Beavercreek HS — Casey Derringer, Erin Johnson, Noah Muha, Jennifer Page, Emelie Sandberg, Arunnganabathy Sankar, Keegan Souhan, Nicholas Stephenson, Shreyas Teegala, John Wang, Alan Xie
Bellbrook HS — Cali Brust, Richard Li, Jonathan Martin, Glenn Ochsner, Natalie Ryan
Centerville HS — Mia Avera, Jae-Hee Bae, Elton Cao, Sabrina Ingram, Lila Kenney, Samir Lohana, Seethalakshmi Saravanan, Madeline Thomas, Quinn Watercutter, Kevin Whitehead, Luke Wisniewski
Dayton Christian HS — Nathaniel Matthew
Dominion Academy — Maria Fuchs
Fenwick HS — Nathan Beatty, Keenan Norton, Maxwell Vendely
Greeneview HS — Hannah Litke
Homeschool (Englewood) — Elisabeth Lefkovitz
Homeschool (Lebanon) — Emmett Bicknell
Kettering Alter HS — Jackson George, Grace Vollmar
Kettering Fairmont HS — Emi Glass
Lehman HS — Adith George
Miamisburg HS — Aaron Gillespie, Luke Gillespie, Alexander Knapp, Krithik Tella
Miami Valley School — Ainsley Chambal, Benjamin Conrada, Gracie Ding, Veronica Rajotte
Northmont HS — Benjamin Loudenslager
Oakwood HS — Alexander Baals Kall, Henry Brodowski, Soren Kingston, Norah Miller, Ziqing Tian-Svobodny, Nathaniel Young
Springboro HS — Jacob Balek, Alexander Derosa, Hannah Johnson, John Karnosh, Xander Lewis, Brady Virtue
Tippecanoe HS — Cooper Calk, Davis Featherstone
Troy Christian HS — Peyton Doucette
Troy HS — Morgan Kaiser
Versailles HS — Isaac Bohman
Waynesville HS — Andrew Weaver
Yellow Springs HS — Delia Hallett, Amelia Hurley