Kettering schools trio tabbed by Ohio education groups for top awards, jobs

Kettering City Schools has had three top administrators honored by statewide education groups. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Kettering City Schools has had three top administrators honored by statewide education groups. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
57 minutes ago

KETTERING — Todd Silverthorn said he wasn’t aware he was being named Ohio transportation supervisor of the year even though he was on the statewide board and ordered the awards.

Kettering City Schools’ head of transportation said he “was told that we didn’t have (an)…award winner” for 2021.

“It wasn’t until the night of the awards banquet that I found out I was the recipient,” Silverthorn said in an emailed statement.

Todd Silverthorn

Todd Silverthorn

Todd Silverthorn

Silverthorn, who has been a transportation supervisor since 2011, is among three Kettering school administrators tabbed by Ohio education groups this past year for top awards or positions.

Ken Lackey, Kettering director of business services, was named 2021 Business Operations Manager of the Year while Superintendent Scott Inskeep is serving a one-year term as the president of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

“When I heard that Ken received the Business Manager of the Year award…and then to learn that Scott was the upcoming President of BASA, I said to my office staff this is not something you hear about every day with one district receiving three different awards for leadership,” Silverthorn said.

Scott Inskeep, superintendent of Kettering City Schools. FILE

Scott Inskeep, superintendent of Kettering City Schools. FILE

Inskeep, who has announced plans to retire in August, has been an Ohio superintendent for 20 years, overseeing Kettering schools since 2014.

“You’d like to say there’s a secret recipe that builds strong leadership in a district, but I really think it comes down to Kettering being a destination district for high-caliber people looking to work at a place that values its employees,” he said in a statement.

Community engagement by Lackey, who has been with the district for more than 30 years, was cited by Miamisburg City Schools Director of Business Scott Gilbert, who nominated him for the award from the Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

Ken Lackey

Ken Lackey

Ken Lackey

“Ken is a dedicated business professional serving his community by being engaged and involved in a variety of community events and activities,” Gilbert said. “Ken is always willing to assist the community with regards to any scheduling of events utilizing school properties and working collaboratively on local and county improvement projects.”

