Kettering schools childcare switch on hold; some families say cost would be ‘crippling’

Kettering Superintendent Scott Inskeep said staff shortages with Kettering’s in-house childcare prompted the district to consider contracting with a business to oversee the before- and after-school that draws anywhere from 250 to 500 students. FILE
Kettering Superintendent Scott Inskeep said staff shortages with Kettering’s in-house childcare prompted the district to consider contracting with a business to oversee the before- and after-school that draws anywhere from 250 to 500 students. FILE

By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

KETTERING — A planned switch in a Kettering City Schools childcare program is being delayed, with costs being cited as a key factor by the district.

The decision comes amid an online petition — signed by more than 350 people — stating the change would significantly increase the price of the program and be “crippling to the families.”

Superintendent Scott Inskeep said staff shortages with Kettering’s in-house childcare program prompted the district to consider contracting with a business to oversee the before- and after-school option that draws anywhere from 250 to 500 students.

But the move, which was initially set to occur in January, “is temporarily on hold as we look into other options for the management” of the program, Inskeep said on the district’s website.

“In particular, we are looking at options for a program that aligns more closely with what our families are currently paying for before- and after-school childcare,” Inskeep said on the district’s website.

The district has been in talks with Right at School, a Chicago-based business that contracts with Beavercreek City Schools, Inskeep said.

But a petition states Right at School’s program “does not offer the flexibility that parents need, with incredibly unfair pricing.”

“In our current economy, with many still recovering from the financial impact of COVID-19, this massive change in pricing will be crippling to the families that are served by it,” according to the petition.

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

