Man found guilty in deadly shootings outside Dayton club, market
Kettering seeks new rec center AC after holiday heatwave breakdown

The Kettering Recreation Complex on Glengarry Drive is a 152,000-square-foot site houses the home to the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center, among other facilities. FILE

The Kettering Recreation Complex on Glengarry Drive is a 152,000-square-foot site houses the home to the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center, among other facilities. FILE

By
19 minutes ago

KETTERING — The city wants to start work to replace the Kettering Recreation Complex cooling system, which broke down earlier this year during a holiday weekend heatwave.

The project now estimated to cost about $2 million would be moved up about two years if Kettering City Council agrees to the plan, said Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser.

The KRC was closed for two days over the July 4 weekend due to malfunctioning air conditioning, officials said.

The closings came as the National Weather Service recorded high temperatures in the Dayton area surpassing 85 degrees and issued heat advisories.

ExploreBUSINESS: Oakwood gives sweet treat business near UD extended late-night hours

The 152,000-square-foot, Glengarry Drive facility includes the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center and the Kettering Ice Arena. The complex’s HVAC system is at least 20 years old, Bergstresser said.

The city will be seeking more funds from council this year to start the equipment ordering process in the next three or four months “so that it will be delivered in time for the summer of 2023,” he added.

The administration plans to discuss the issue with city council in a work session Tuesday night before its regular meeting, Bergstresser said.

ExploreBUSINESS: Road widening a boost for business park in Beavercreek, Kettering

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

