Kettering seeks new rec center AC after holiday heatwave breakdown

KETTERING — The city wants to start work to replace the Kettering Recreation Complex cooling system, which broke down earlier this year during a holiday weekend heatwave.
The project now estimated to cost about $2 million would be moved up about two years if Kettering City Council agrees to the plan, said Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser.
The KRC was closed for two days over the July 4 weekend due to malfunctioning air conditioning, officials said.
The closings came as the National Weather Service recorded high temperatures in the Dayton area surpassing 85 degrees and issued heat advisories.
The 152,000-square-foot, Glengarry Drive facility includes the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center and the Kettering Ice Arena. The complex’s HVAC system is at least 20 years old, Bergstresser said.
The city will be seeking more funds from council this year to start the equipment ordering process in the next three or four months “so that it will be delivered in time for the summer of 2023,” he added.
The administration plans to discuss the issue with city council in a work session Tuesday night before its regular meeting, Bergstresser said.
