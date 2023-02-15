X
Kettering seeks to join regional group for better utility prices

Local News
18 minutes ago

The city is moving forward with plans to join a regional utility aggregation effort seeking more competitive rates for residents and small businesses.

A public hearing on becoming part of a coalition of communities aimed at securing better prices for utility customers was held by Kettering City Council Tuesday night.

More than 15 Dayton-area cities in Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties are interested in being part of the effort, Miami Valley Communications Council Executive Director Jay Weiskircher has said.

A second Kettering public hearing, as required by Ohio law, will be scheduled later, likely at the next council meeting, officials said.

Fairborn voted last week to join the coalition. It and Kettering are among about seven to 10 cities — including Centerville, Englewood, Germantown and Miamisburg — interested in joining when the group is established this year, Weiskircher has said.

Several others, which may come aboard later, have existing agreements or are communities where voters have not yet approved aggregation, according to Weiskircher.

Kettering and Miamisburg are among cities that expect to initially join the group for electricity only, a recent Dayton Daily News survey indicated.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

