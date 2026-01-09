Kettering student struck near high school: City launches safe crossing initiative

Kettering police and fire both responded to the incident.

The incident caused significant traffic delays during student drop-off, the district said in a statement. The response impacted Lincoln Park Boulevard and surrounding streets, including Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road.

“Events like this serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety,“ the district said. ”Please know that the safety of our students is our highest priority.”

District officials said they would work closely with city officials in an initiative called, “CROSS SAFE, KETTERING.”

This program is focused on:

Improving safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers on Kettering streets.

Reviewing specific incidents to identify infrastructure or educational improvements.

Fostering a culture of heightened awareness for everyone sharing the road.

“We will continue to work closely with city officials and law enforcement to examine this location and others across Kettering to ensure our students have the safest possible routes to school,” district officials said.

Kettering families were asked to review road safety with their loved ones as well as send well wishes to the student who was hit and their family.

The letter is posted on the Kettering school district’s website.